What Can Victorian Schools Teach America About Reopening?

Every night, we wait for the email. Sometimes it comes in the late afternoon, but many nights it doesn’t hit my inbox until 10 or 11 p.m. Eventually, it arrives, written by a beleaguered school principal letting us know that my son’s high school is still closed.

My family is in the same position as thousands of others in Victoria, where around 100 schools are dealing with similar situations.

After months of remote learning, year 11 and 12 students in Melbourne returned to the classroom on July 14. For my son, who is in 11th grade, this in-person schooling lasted less than a week — on July 20 we were informed that a student at his school had tested positive for coronavirus and all in-person learning would be suspended while the school was cleaned and contact tracing conducted.

As of today, July 31, the school is clean but the contact tracing continues. There has never been a timeline given to parents or students about how long that tracing will take. We wait day-to-day for updates on whether school will resume the next day. The principal waits on the Department of Health to let him know when contact tracing is complete, and the overburdened Department of Health does — I assume — its best, probably with some waiting of its own for coronavirus test results.