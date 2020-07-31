Wests Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors start time, results, news for 2020 round 12

A win over the New Zeland Warriors tonight and the Wests Tigers will go straight back into the top eight.

The Tigers will feature Billy Walters and Benji Marshall in the halves despite Josh Reynold being available after serving out a previous suspension.

Luke Brooks will once again come off the interchange, but Michael Maguire was adamant the 25-year-old will eventually find his way back in and become the club’s long term halfback.

“This is a stage in Brooksy’s career that can make him go to a higher level,” Maguire said earlier this week.

“Plenty of players have gone through something similar, it’s how they react and the work they do in the background.

“I’m seeing Brooksy do exactly what you need to do through a period like this in your career.

“This year he’s been more consistent with his defence, he had a tough day out against Souths but prior to that he was strong. He just needs to be more consistent around that space.