VW's Skoda deliveries fall 31%, expects markets to stabilise

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

An employee walks between cars parked in the courtyard of Skoda Auto in Mlada Boleslav

PRAGUE () – Skoda Auto expects its global markets to stabilise gradually as long as the coronavirus pandemic does not worsen significantly worsen, Volkswagen’s (DE:) Czech carmaker said on Friday, after reporting a 31% drop in first-half deliveries.

“In June we were able to make significant gains compared to the previous months,” Skoda’s board member for sales, Alain Favey, said.

“We expect a recovery in the third quarter and anticipate a return to the previous year’s level in the fourth quarter.”

