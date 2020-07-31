Veteran U.S. Fixed Income Strategist Joins Alpine Macro

Article content continued

“We are thrilled to have Mark join our growing research team,” says Chen Zhao, Partner and Chief Global Strategist at Alpine Macro. “Mark is one of the best minds in the fixed income field globally, and his research and insights are always unique, thorough and provocative.”

“Mark will bring authenticity and depth to our global fixed income research,” adds Alpine Macro CEO and Editor-in-Chief Tony Boeckh. “We will continue to invest in our research team in order to broaden and deepen our product offerings and to better service our clients’ needs.”

Alpine Macro publishes investment strategy research on a weekly basis. The service includes Global Strategy, Emerging Markets & China Strategy, Global Fixed Income& Currency Strategy and U.S. Themes & Strategy. In addition to published research, the firm holds regular webcasts and conference calls for its clients. Contact [email protected] to request more information.

About Alpine Macro: Founded in 2017, Alpine Macro is an independent global investment strategy research firm based in Montreal, Canada. Alpine Macro focuses on the analysis of major macro-economic forces and specializes in forecasting the direction of global financial markets, while providing actionable recommendations on investment strategy and asset allocation.

