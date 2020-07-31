Ventura Tormenta team ponder next step | Racing News

Ventura Tormenta’s connections are considering high-profile options in three different countries as the next target for their classy juvenile.

The Richard Hannon-trained youngster caused a minor upset when getting the better of The Lir Jet in the Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly, having finished sixth on his debut behind Michael Bell’s runner in the Norfolk at Royal Ascot.

The Acclamation colt could step up to Group One level for either next weekend’s Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh or the Prix Morny at Deauville on August 23. The other possibility is for him to remain in Group Two company, with the Gimcrack at York an obvious target.

Tim Palin, racing manager for owners Middleham Park Racing, said: “He’s absolutely thriving at home – we’ve got to make a decision now on where we go next.

“He could run in a Group Two with a penalty, in something like the Gimcrack, or we step up to Group Ones.

“There’s the Prix Morny or the Phoenix Stakes – although we’re not in the Phoenix, so we would have to add him for 20,000 euros.”

Travel logistics would be another hurdle to cross.

Palin added: “It’s tricky to go to Ireland (because of Covid-19 travel restrictions), and we would have to get a local jockey for the race – although maybe sometimes a local rider is for the best.

“We haven’t ruled out the Phoenix, and I would say it’s probably 50-50 between that and the Morny.”