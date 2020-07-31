Vehicles carrying testing kits use bike paths to bypass queuing cars, deliver urgent supplies to COVID screening facility

“Vehicles carrying COVID-19 testing kits are urgently needing to access QML via Administration Road , and will be travelling through Captain Doug Hislop Park, utilising the bike path, to avoid the traffic.

“This is due to QML needing to receive the delivery as soon as possible.

Yesterday a “record number” of tests were conducted across Queensland, Health Minister Steven Miles said earlier this morning.

Hundreds of cars queued up outside the Orion Springfield shopping centre where a pop-up testing clinic was set up yesterday.

Some people waiting in line told they had been waiting for more than four hours.

“It just astounds me that anyone could do what these young ladies have done and think that that’s okay,” Diane and Barry Kerr told yesterday.