Ukraine wants Belarus to extradite 28 people suspected of fighting in Donbass conflict By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


KYIV () – Ukraine will ask Belarus to extradite 28 people, including nine Ukrainian citizens, whom Kyiv suspects of participating in the conflict in eastern Ukraine, reported the Interfax Ukraine news agency on Friday citing Ukraine’s General Prosecutor’s office.

Belarusian security forces detained more than 30 suspected Russian mercenaries near Minsk on Wednesday after receiving information that more than 200 fighters had entered the country to destabilise it ahead of a presidential election.

State-run Belta news agency said the men worked for Wagner, Russia’s best-known private military contractor. A Belarusian security official said some of the detainees had spent time in the Donbass region of Ukraine, where Ukrainian troops have fought Russian-backed fighters in a conflict since 2014.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR