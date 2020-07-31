U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg discharged from hospital By

© . FILE PHOTO: Justice Ginsburg Speaks at Georgetown University Law Center
WASHINGTON () – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a hospital on Friday after undergoing a procedure on a bile duct stent earlier in the week, a court statement said.
Ginsburg, at 87 the oldest member of the Supreme Court and its senior liberal justice, is at home and “doing well,” the statement added.
