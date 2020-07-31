U.S. coronavirus deaths rise by 1,453, biggest increase since May 27: tally By

© . FILE PHOTO: Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) arrive with a patient while a funeral car begins to depart at North Shore Medical Center where the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated, in Miami
2/2
() – U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by at least 1,453 on Friday, the biggest one-day increase since May 27, to reach a total of 153,882, according to a tally.
U.S. cases rose by at least 66,986 to a total of 4.58 million with some local governments yet to report.
The rise in deaths was the biggest one-day increase since fatalities rose by 1,484 on May 27.
For July, U.S. cases rose by 1.87 million, or 69%, and deaths rose by 25,770, or 20%. In June cases rose by 835,000 and deaths by 22,322.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.