U.S. coronavirus deaths rise by 1,453, biggest increase since May 27: tally By

U.S. coronavirus deaths rise by 1,453, biggest increase since May 27: tally

Matilda Coleman
FILE PHOTO: Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) arrive with a patient while a funeral car begins to depart at North Shore Medical Center where the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients are treated, in Miami

() – U.S. deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by at least 1,453 on Friday, the biggest one-day increase since May 27, to reach a total of 153,882, according to a tally.

U.S. cases rose by at least 66,986 to a total of 4.58 million with some local governments yet to report.

The rise in deaths was the biggest one-day increase since fatalities rose by 1,484 on May 27.

For July, U.S. cases rose by 1.87 million, or 69%, and deaths rose by 25,770, or 20%. In June cases rose by 835,000 and deaths by 22,322.

