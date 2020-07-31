U.S. consumer spending rises for second straight month in June By

© . Retail shops in Brooklyn as phase one reopening continues duing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York



WASHINGTON () – U.S. consumer spending increased for second straight month in June, setting up consumption for a rebound in the third quarter, though the recovery could be limited by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the end of expanded unemployment benefits.

The Commerce Department said on Friday that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 5.6% last month after a record 8.5% jump in May as more businesses reopened.

Economists polled by had forecast consumer spending advancing 5.5% in June.

