U.S. consumer spending rises for second straight month in June By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

© . Retail shops in Brooklyn as phase one reopening continues duing outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

WASHINGTON () – U.S. consumer spending increased for second straight month in June, setting up consumption for a rebound in the third quarter, though the recovery could be limited by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and the end of expanded unemployment benefits.

The Commerce Department said on Friday that consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose 5.6% last month after a record 8.5% jump in May as more businesses reopened.

Economists polled by had forecast consumer spending advancing 5.5% in June.

(editing by John Stonestreet)

