Twitter Roasts White Producer JW Lucas Over Breonna Taylor Tweet

Bradley Lamb
White producer JW Lucas was dragged on Twitter after he felt it necessary to question why people were demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

“Why is the world asking for justice for #BreonnaTaylor…ofcourse she shouldn’t have lost her life…. but do you realize that she was involved with multiple drug dealers who were using her house as a trap spot? If you sign up for that life there are consequences,” Lucas wrote. 

