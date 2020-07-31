Twitter Roasts White Producer JW Lucas Over Breonna Taylor Tweet

White producer JW Lucas was dragged on Twitter after he felt it necessary to question why people were demanding justice for Breonna Taylor.

“Why is the world asking for justice for #BreonnaTaylor…ofcourse she shouldn’t have lost her life…. but do you realize that she was involved with multiple drug dealers who were using her house as a trap spot? If you sign up for that life there are consequences,” Lucas wrote.

He continued, “It is terrible Breonna lost her life, and as I said earlier I believe the cops may have mishandled the raid and been to aggressive after being fired on. With that being said what is the punishment the world Is calling for. Those men were on the job and have families as well.”

Twitter wasted no time in getting Lucas together. He later offered an apology to those offended.

“If I angered anyone with my tweets regarding the Breonna taylor case I do apologize. My intent is to point out the miss information regarding the case and to bring awareness that this case is being sensationalized for politcal purposes and to cause confusion near an election,” he tweeted.