Twitter considering features such as ‘undo send’ and ad blocking for paid subscribers

Early in July, more evidence of Twitter working on a subscription offering surfaced in the form of a new job listing. The preliminary work was then confirmed by CEO Jack Dorsey a few weeks later. Now Twitter is surveying users to find out what features they’d like to see with a potential subscription.

Andrew Roth shared screenshots of the Twitter survey today (via The Verge). While the biggest feature request from Twitter users is an edit option by a landslide, there’s unfortunately no mention of that in the questionnaire. But somewhat related, Twitter asks about the interest in an “undo send” option.

Other potential subscription features asked about include reduced or removed ads, advanced analytics, user roles (for businesses), custom hashtags, profile badges, and more.

Compiled by The Verge, the full list of features Twitter is gauging users on includes:

An “undo send” window that would allow you to recall a tweet within 30 seconds, which sounds similar to Gmail’s “undo” button. It’s the closest thing to offering an edit button that Twitter has talked about yet.

Custom colors for the Twitter app and website

The ability to post longer and higher-resolution videos

More advanced analytics

Custom profile badges (an example given is that journalists could have badges noting which publication they work for)

Canned responses to select from for faster replies

Job recruiting features (for posting jobs and connecting with potential recruits)

Custom stickers and hashtags

Insights into other accounts (which could show all of your past interactions with a user)

“User roles,” which would make it easier for large organizations to grant access to company accounts without having to directly share passwords

Fewer or no ads at all

What do you think of these features? Would you find them worthy of a paid subscription, or do you think they’d be worth it for professionals? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

