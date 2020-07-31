TV BAFTAs 2020: Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal reunite for first since Normal People

Matilda Coleman
Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal were reunited on Friday afternoon as the Normal People co-stars attended the socially distanced  Virgin Media BAFTA British Academy Television Awards held at Television Centre in London.

The pair were in high spirits as they made an early red carpet showing at the star studded event, their first joint appearance since being propelled to stardom on the BBC Three show.

The actors were joined by a host of glamorous arrivals at the television studios including Emily Atack, 30, and Stacey Dooley, 33, while nominees including Killing Eve star Jodie Comer celebrated from home.

Old friends: Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal were reunited on Friday afternoon as the Normal People co-stars attended the socially distanced Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards

Adhering to the social distancing guidelines that have been put in place as a consequence of COVID-19, onscreen lovers Paul and Daisy stayed two metres apart while posing for photos.   

Referencing the abrupt changes to protocol, the pair held each end of a tape measure for the benefit of waiting photographers as they stood the required distance apart. 

Looking appropriately glamorous, Daisy, 22, commanded attention in a sweeping black gown with mesh embellishments while joining her former co-star. 

With a delicately cinched waistline, the outfit drew attention to her slender physique, while a notable lack of accessories gave the overall look an understated flourish. 

Safety first: Referencing the abrupt changes to protocol, the pair held each end of a tape measure for the benefit of waiting photographers as they stood the required distance apart

Stunning: Looking appropriately glamorous, Daisy, 22, commanded attention in a sweeping black gown with mesh embellishments while joining her former co-star

Stay back: Adhering to the social distancing guidelines that have been put in place as a consequence of COVID-19 , the onscreen lovers stayed two metres apart

Behind closed doors: The annual event which was previously postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic is being held at the Television Centre, with all nominees accepting their awards virtually from home

to celebrate! Jessica Hynes and Nina Toussaint were both signing the Taittinger Methuzelah backstage

Emily and Stacey were among the first of the glamorous arrivals at the TV BAFTAs, which is being held in a closed studio in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

The comedian and TV presenter, 30, still pulled out all the stops despite the unusual circumstances, as she donned a chic duck egg blue shorts suit for the occasion. 

Emily teamed her stylish linen suit with a plunging black top, while completing her look with a pair of strappy black heeled sandals. 

Amping up the glamour, Emily wore her blonde tresses in a pretty up do, while also sporting an expertly-applied coat of make-up at the event. 

The annual event which was previously postponed earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic is being held at the Television Centre, with all nominees accepting their awards virtually from home.

New date: Organisers confirmed at the that following government advice they had opted to reschedule the ceremonies until later in the year

Raring to go: Glam teams were seen preparing make-up backstage wearing surgical masks

Pretty: Amping up the glamour, Emily wore her blonde tresses in a pretty up do, while also sporting an expertly-applied coat of make-up at the event

Sizzling: Stacey opted for a stunning form-fitting dress which puffed out into a decadent fishtail

Here he is! Host Richard Ayoade arrived wearing a grey suit and red die ahead of his BAFTAs presenting debut

The BAFTA Television Craft Awards and Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards were originally scheduled for 26 April and 17 May.

Organisers confirmed at the that following government advice they had opted to reschedule the ceremonies until later in the year.

The awards show is being held in a BBC studio and in accordance with government guidelines the ceremony will be socially distanced, with nominees accepting their prizes virtually.

Smart: Paul looked the part in a two piece suit, teamed with a white T-shirt and trainers

Tasteful: With a delicately cinched waistline, the outfit drew attention to her slender physique, while a notable lack of accessories gave the overall look an understated flourish

Upbeat: Daisy and Paul laughed and joked outside the venue before making their way inside

Making his debut as host of the all-star ceremony, actor and comedian Richard Ayoade will steer audiences through this years’ nominations, with nominees invited to get involved through video link-ups.

Richard, who has himself won a BAFTA, previously joked about hosting the socially distanced programme: ‘I am as surprised as you are that this is still going ahead.’  

Earlier this month the full list of nominations for the BAFTA Television Awards 2020 were announced.

High glamour: Daisy adjusted her sweeping dress while preparing to make her entrance

I say: The actress's backless gown drew further attention to her slimline figure as she chatted to fellow guests at the socially distanced event

Plenty to smile about: Daisy beamed while chatting to a pal outside the BBC venue

Killing Eve star Jodie has led a bevvy of stars preparing to celebrate the 2020 British Academy Television Awards’ first ever socially-distanced ceremony from home.

The actress, 27, shared a stunning social media snap of the plunging mixed-printed dress as she prepared to mark the occasion with her BBQ at her Liverpool home.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many stars have been forced to stay at home for the usually lavish and glitzy awards ceremony, which will take place at Television Centre with strictly distancing measures in place.  

Jodie shared a stunning snap of her dress, which boasted a plunging front and an array of floral prints as she posed with her blonde billowing in the breeze, joking she ‘nearly had to wear her pyjamas to the ceremony’ as her outfit had been delivered just hours earlier.

Ready to go! Gentleman Jack star Suranne Jones also shared a snap ahead of the ceremony, wearing her character Anne Lister's signature top hat

Glass of champagne in hand, the star revealed she’d be celebrating at her home with a laid-back BBQ.

Her caption read: ‘BAFTA is looking a little different this year…. I’ve swapped the Royal Festival Hall for a BBQ in the back garden!! Shout out to the legend General Manager at Liverpool Parcelforce who hand delivered this beautiful @duroolowu dress to me this morning. 

‘After saying I was going to wear my pyjamas to this year’s BAFTAs I nearly got what I wished for! And thanks to @noblepanacea for the glow. Congratulations to all the nominees, let’s dance!’

Jodie is nominated for Leading Actress for her performance as the ruthless assassin Villanelle, and will go head-to-head with Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones, I Am Kirsty star Samantha Morton for I Am Kirsty, and Elizabeth Is Missing’s Glenda Jackson. 

That's a way to do it! The Virtues star Stephan Graham - who is nominated for Best Leading Actor - shared how he was attempting to stay cool with his wife Hannah Walters during the warm weather, by posing in a paddling pool

Suranne Jones also paid tribute to her character Anne Lister from the acclaimed period drama, as she donned her signature top hat for a fun snap ahead of the ceremony.

Posing alongside a thermometer on what’s been confirmed as the hottest day of the year, she penned: ‘Happy BAFTA day: tonight at 7pm. Good luck to all the nominees.

‘The Gentleman Jack team are very honoured to have been included in the Drama series category. With so much content out there to choose from.. this is already a massive win for us.’ 

Giddy: Rylan Clark-Neal (left) gushed that he 'didn't have to get dressed' as he prepared to watch the ceremony, and posted a hilarious TikTok of the gifts he'd received to enjoy the awards from his Essex home

The Virtues star Stephan Graham – who is nominated for Best Leading Actor – shared how he was attempting to stay cool with his wife Hannah Walters during the warm weather, by donning their red carpet outfits and posing in a paddling pool.

He captioned the post: ‘Back garden Baftas! @BAFTA @HannahWalters74.’ 

Rylan Clark-Neal also shared a hilarious TikTok joking he ‘wouldn’t have to get dressed’ along with a video of the gift box he’d been sent so he could enjoy the awards from the comfort of his Essex home. 

The BAFTA Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards are being held in a closed studio after the original date was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Legs for days: Emilyk- who has been preparing to host BAFTAs social media channels during the awards - showcased her gorgeous mint green short suit for the occasion

Nearly done! Stacey shared a brief video of her pre-awards transformation, though ensured she was prepared as boyfriend Kevin Clifton could be heard asking if she'd like a cup of tea

Suave: Actor and director Adrian Anthony Lester OBE opted for smart casual in a tweed blazer and jeans

Chernobyl, Fleabag, The Crown, Giri/Haji and The Virtues all lead the way with three nominations each. 

Sky Atlantic’s Chernobyl has taken the world by storm and scored a higher IMDb rating than Game Of Thrones and Breaking Bad.

The five-part series follows an investigative commission appointed in the wake of the devastating nuclear accident on April 26, 1986. 

Actors Jared Harris and Stellan Skarsgard have been recognised in the Leading Actor and Supporting Actor categories.

Elsewhere, Girl/Haji has also picked up nominations. The eight-part series is set in England and Japan with dialogue in English and subtitled Japanese, and has a pair of brothers at its heart, Kenzo and Yuto Mori.

Main man: Paul stood out as he arrived at the event, just days after being nominated for a Primetime Emmy

That's better: Daisy quickly fixed her hair before being ushered inside

Overnight success: The star has become a household name thanks to her role in Normal People

Protection: Inbetweeners actor Greg Davies wasn't taking any risks he donned a face mask for the event

Protection: Inbetweeners actor Greg Davies wasn't taking any risks he donned a face mask for the event

Kenzo is a respectable Tokyo-based detective, and Yuto is rumoured to be part of the Japanese mafia, the Yakuza, and is lying low in London after allegedly murdering a Japanese businessman there. 

Nominations include Takehiro Hira in the Leading Actor category and Supporting Actor (for Will Sharpe) at the awards.

Channel 4 drama The Virtues, starring Line of Duty’s Stephen Graham has picked up nominations in the Leading Actor, Mini-Series and Supporting Actress (for Helen Behan) categories.

Sex Education picked up a nod in the Breakthrough Talent for Male Performance in a Comedy Programme (for Ncuti Gatwa).

Glam squad! A team of make-up artists were on hand to touch up the stars faces after they arrived at the studio

Glowing: Emily's make-up artist was protected with a face mask and shield while adding make-up to her face

Rounding off the top nominees, Top Boy, which was revived in 2019, has scored a nod for Supporting Actress (for Jasmine Jobson) categories.

Notable snubs include EastEnders, which won Best Soap at the 2019 awards, but has failed to be nominated at the 2020 show.

The shortlist was selected by an independent BAFTA-approved jury of media experts, with BAFTA Television Committee Chair Hannah Wyatt heading the group.

While the BAFTA Television Awards is typically a glitzy affair, winners will accept their awards from home, while presenters will appear live in the studio.

The star-studded presenting line-up in the studio includes, Adrian Lester, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Greg Davies, Himesh Patel, Jessia Hynes, Joe Cole, Nina Sosanya, Paul Mescal, Sope Dirisu and Stacey Dooley.

Richard will also be joined virtually by some big names in television including Billy Porter, Chris O’Dowd, David Tennant, Jeff Goldblum, Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Michael Sheen and Ruth Madeley, who will be presenting awards via video link.

Audiences will also be treated to two performances from internationally-acclaimed comedian, musician, actor and writer Tim Minchin, including an original song composed specially for the event.

British actor, writer and producer Idris Elba will receive the Special Award, one of BAFTA’s highest accolades, in recognition of his exceptional career and commitment to championing diversity and new talent in the industry. There will also be some very special surprise guests dialling in to present his award on the night.

The winner of the Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment Award will also be announced. As the only award to be voted for by the public, the Must-See Moment celebrates the dramatic scenes, cliff hangers and edge-of-your-seat moments that truly resonated with TV fans across the UK.

The conclusion to last year’s Gavin and Stacey Christmas special, in which Ruth Jones’ character Nessa proposed to James Corden’s alter-ego Smithy, is among the contenders in the shortlist, which is voted for by the British public.

Line Of Duty’s shock killing of undercover police officer John Corbett, played by Stephen Graham, is up for the award, while the scene where Arya Stark kills the Night King in the final season of Game Of Thrones also got a nod.    

Elsewhere, BAFTA have responded to criticism of its lack of diversity by nominating three times as many BAME actors and performers as last year’s TV awards show. 

Nine stars including Sex Education’s Ncuti Gatwa, The End of the F***ing World’s Naomi Ackie and comedians Guz Khan and Mo Gilligan are among those nominated for the individual awards.

They make up around a third of all those nominated, a marked improvement on the three from last year.

BAFTA has come under fire for its lack of representation in both its film and TV award shows in recent years.   

