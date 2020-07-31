TSR Updatez: Unsealed Documents Allege That Bill Clinton Stayed On Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island-Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, And Former Vice President Al Gore Also Mentioned

According to unsealed documents that were released Thursday night, former President Bill Clinton was named in an old testimony regarding Ghislaine Maxwell connection to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case.

In a nine-year old testimony that was made public for the first time, Epstein’s accuser, Virginia Roberts, now Virginia Giuffre–alleged that Bill Clinton was on a private island that belonged to Jeffrey Epstein, according to Fox News.

Giuffre details the alleged incident as one that happened after his presidency in 2001 and took place on a private Caribbean Island of Little Saint James.

She also mentioned that two other ‘young girls’ from New York were present at the time also.

It’s also alleged that Bill Clinton stayed in one of the villas on the island. “When investigators asked if all of them were staying on the island ‘including Bill Clinton’, Giuffre replied: ‘That’s correct. He had about 4 or 5 different villas on his island separate from the main house and we all stayed in the villas.”

Giuffre also named Naomi Campbell, Hedi Klum, and former Vice-President Al Gore as passengers “on Epstein’s private jet named ‘Lolita Express’.”

She also claimed that orgies were ‘constant’ on the island.

She also stated, “There would be sexual conduct, there would be foreplay, there was a bed in there, so we could basically reenact exactly what was happening in the house,” she said.

“It would start off with massaging or we would start off with foreplay, sometimes it would lead to, you know, orgies,” she added.

A former employee of Epstein’s also alleged that they saw Bill Clinton.

“A former employee on Epstein’s island told a Netflix documentary earlier this year that he also saw Clinton around during trips with the pedophile, according to Fox News.”

Though the unsealed documents put Bill Clinton on an island with Epstein, “Bill Clinton has denied ever visiting Epstein’s Caribbean island but has admitted flying in Epstein’s private jet on four occasions.”

The details shared were included in a 2015 civil defamation lawsuit against Maxwell by Giuffre, which a Manhattan judge ordered to be released last week.

Maxwell is currently in jail awaiting trial. Epstein is deceased, after committing suicide.