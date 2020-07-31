Tristan Thompson’s Latest Pic With “Twin” Daughter True Will Make You Do a Double Take

“We’re doing a great job and I’m really grateful that we’re able to,” the Revenge Body host told E!’s Justin Sylvester.

Although some may struggle to understand Tristan and Khloe’s cordial dynamic, the reality TV star noted that it’s normal within the Kardashian-Jenner family.

She continued, “I come from a family that, you know, my mom and my dad they would have dinner once a week. And my stepdad and my dad would play golf once a week together. So, I come from a family that…just because people aren’t together doesn’t mean you have to be rude or they’re out of your life.”

Case in point: Two of Khloe’s sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, have maintained friendly relationships with the fathers of their respective children.

“You share children with them and you want to kind of have this blended family,” Khloe added. “So, I’m just used to that. I’m sure it’s so weird to so many people.”

Thankfully, amid co-parenting, both Khloe and Tristan have shared True’s many milestones on social media.