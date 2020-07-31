Track Hurricane Isaias’s Predicted Path With These Updating Maps

Hurricane Isaias will hit the Bahamas today and is projected to sweep up the Atlantic coast of Florida over the weekend. On Thursday evening, the storm strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane. As of Friday morning, its maximum sustained winds were about 80 mph. “A dangerous storm surge will raise water levels by as much as 3 to 5 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds in the Bahamas,” the US National Hurricane Center warned. Forecast track and wind probabilities

Peter Aldhous / News / Via NOAA/NWS

This updating map shows the most likely predicted track and forecast winds from the storm. Use the control to toggle between the likelihood of tropical-storm-force winds (greater than 39 mph) and hurricane-force winds (greater than 74 mph). Isaias is expected to reach the central Bahamas by tonight. There is still considerable uncertainty over the precise track of the storm, but the best predicted track has it moving offshore up Florida’s Atlantic coast, rather than making landfall. But that would still expose the state’s seaboard to risks from hazardous winds and flooding. As a precaution, the Florida Division of Emergency Management closed state-supported COVID-19 testing sites from 5 p.m. on Thursday. Miami-Dade County will close beaches and parks from 8 p.m. Friday, the Miami Herald reported. On Thursday, while still a tropical storm, Isaias lashed Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic with winds and heavy rain, causing local flash flooding and power outages. Forecast track and rain in the next 7 days

Peter Aldhous / News / Via NOAA/NWS