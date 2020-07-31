Tory MSP says independence looks like the “majority” position as divisions grow over Jackson Carlaw’s resignation

A senior Tory MSP has warned that independence looks like the “majority position” as his party searches for a new leader after Jackson Carlaw ’s resignation.

Adam Tomkins said for the “first in Scottish history” independence might not be a “minority pursuit” and described the SNP as “formidable” opponents.

He also dismissed MSP colleague Michelle Ballantyne as “laughable” after she criticised Carlaw’s performance as leader.





Get all the top Scottish politics news sent straight to your Inbox by signing up to our Politics newsletter. We cover Holyrood, Westminster and local councils, with a current focus on how our governments are handling the coronavirus pandemic. To sign up, simply enter your email address into the pink box near the top of this article. Alternatively, you can visit our newsletter sign up-centre. Once you are there, enter your email address and select Politics and any other Daily Record newsletters that are of interest.

Carlaw stunned the Scottish political world yesterday after he resigned as Tory leader after five months in the job.

It is understood he agreed to quit after dismal internal polling was presented to Downing Street. He faced pressure from senior Scottish Tory figures.

MP Douglas Ross, who quit as a Scotland Office Minister in protest at the Dominic Cummings row, is the frontrunner to take over.

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson may also be in line for a mini-comeback by doing First Minister’s Questions until the next Holyrood election.

In an BBC interview, Glasgow MSP Tomkins, who is standing down at the election, said of Carlaw’s decision:

“Jackson had just reached the view that perhaps he had taken the party as far as it could, and it was for somebody else to come forward.”

He described Ross as “formidable” and backed him to succeed Carlaw: “I think he would be an outstanding candidate and an outstanding leader if he does announce his candidacy in the next few hours or days. I would be very keen to support him.”

Following polling showing support for independence at 54%, Tomkins said:

“For the first in Scottish history independence now looks like it might not be the minority pursuit that it’s always been, but the position of a majority of Scots.”

He also took aim at Ballantyne, the South of Scotland MSP who said of Carlaw last night:

“I’m happy he’s gone. I never thought he was the right person.

“The push has been coming from everywhere but I suspect it was Westminster who pushed him.”

Tomkins blasted: “That’s just laughable from Michelle. Michelle doesn’t know what she is talking about. The only thing that we need to remember about Michelle is she was beaten 75/25 in a two horse race by Jackson Carlaw only a few months ago.

“I’m afraid that Michelle doesn’t speak for the party. She speaks only for herself.”

He also described her comments as “unhelpful, unwise and ill-informed”.