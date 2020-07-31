Tokyo could declare emergency if situation worsens: Koike By

© . Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike attends a joint news conference with Japan’s Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike warned on Friday that the Japanese capital could declare a state of emergency if the coronavirus situation deteriorated further, after new cases jumped by a record single-day high of 463.
“If the situation worsens, Tokyo would have to think about issuing its own state of emergency,” Koike said, imploring residents to follow health guidelines to avoid that happening.
