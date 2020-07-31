Three Melbourne doctors fighting for life; Queensland closes border to Sydney residents; Australia death toll at 198; UK postpones easing restrictions

Boris Johnson has given a briefing from Downing Street, addressing the rise of coronavirus cases across the UK.

The Prime Minister announced that in response to the risk to the public he would be postponing planned relaxation of restrictions, scheduled to take place from Saturday. The government will re-evaluate the situation in two weeks.

This will mean delaying the reopening of bowling alleys and skating arenas.

Mr Johnson confirmed indoor performances will not go ahead and pilots of people in sports stadiums has been called off.

The planned easing of restrictions on wedding receptions, allowing up to 30 people, has also been called off. However, weddings themselves can still take place.

The PM also announced that wearing face coverings indoors at indoor spaces such as cinemas, museums and places of worship will be enforceable by law from August 8.