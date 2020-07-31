These cases provide all the protection your Galaxy A11 will need

Samsung’s new-ish Galaxy A11 is an interesting entry into the budget market with a flagship-like design at just a fraction of the cost. As is the case with all smartphones, you don’t want something to happen to your new device, so grab a new case to go with your A11 and keep it protected.

Familiar feeling Spigen Rugged Armor Staff Pick When it comes to getting a case for your phone, there’s no better option than Spigen and its Rugged Armor series. This case sports a textured material on the back, along with some sleek carbon fiber finishes at the top and bottom. The Rugged Armor includes Spigen’s Air Cushion technology and a spiderweb pattern inside the case to improve shock absorption. $11 at Amazon Unique designs Entaifeng Grippy TPU Case If you insist on putting a case on your new Galaxy A11, then why not give it something that shows off your personality? The Entaifeng Grippy TPU Case does this with three different unique designs, all while offering great shock absorption and more for your phone. The company also includes a three-month warranty if something happens to your case. $6 at Amazon Protect every corner Weycolor Liquid Silicone Case The Weycolor Liquid Silicone Case comes in three different color choices, although we’re a bit biased towards the purple option. On the inside, you’ll find a soft microfiber lining, while the outside of the case is made from TPU, is smooth to the touch, and will always look clean with its anti-fingerprint coating. Weycolor even includes two tempered glass screen protectors, giving you 360 degrees of protection. $10 at Amazon Get a wallet ERAGLOW Leather Wallet Case If you are trying to slim down on your pocket carry, then you’ll end up deciding on whether to carry both a wallet and your phone. Why not combine the two with the Galaxy A11 and the Leather Wallet Case from ERAGLOW? This case has three card slots and a magnetic fastener to keep the front flap closed while doubling as a stand to prop your phone up. $8 at Amazon Basic protection CoverON Hybrid Cover CoverON’s Hybrid Cover adds just a little bit of bulk, a whole lot of protection, and a few bonus features. The TPU case comes in five different colors, while including a built-in kickstand on the back and cutout on the side for those who enjoy using a wrist strap. $10 at Amazon

$10 at Walmart Add a skeleton SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro There are protective cases and then there’s the Unicorn Beetle Pro from SUPCASE. This case, with its multiple layers of protection, will do everything it can in the event your phone is dropped. There’s a built-in kickstand on the back, a built-in scren protector, and SUPCASE even includes a holster since this is probably too big for your pocket. $20 at Amazon

$20 at Walmart See-thru PUSHIMEI Clear Anti-Shock TPU Some folks don’t like hiding their phone away in a case because it takes away from the beauty and overall design. That won’t be a problem with PUSHIMEI’s TPU case, thanks to the clear design showing off all the curves and edges. Plus, the four corners are reinforced with built-in air pockets to act as an “anti-shock” system for the Galaxy A11. $8 at Amazon Class it up GSDCB Air Cushion Cover There are a bunch of cases that try to “do too much” and don’t focus on the basics. That’s not the case with the GSDCB Air Cushion Cover. This simple TPU case will protect your phone from drops and scratches, and the back has a textured feel to add more grip than what you would get if you didn’t have a case. $7 at Amazon Bare essentials Osophter Flexible Cover Having a case that doesn’t feel like it needs tools to take on and off is a great convenience, and that’s what you get with the Osophter Flexible Cover. This TPU Rubber case offers great shock absorption and is capable of withstanding just about anything you can throw at it. $8 at Amazon

There’s a case for everyone

There are a lot of cases for you to choose from, but it’s hard to look past the Spigen Rugged Armor. The case provides a familiar look and feel, along with the protection that you’ll need. In addition to the raised edges around the display and camera module, the Rugged Armor sports Spigen’s Air Cushion technology to go along with the spiderweb pattern for enhanced shock absorption.

Those who want something a bit different, will want to take a look at the Entaifeng Grippy TPU case. Not only do you get a great and durable TPU case to protect the A11 itself, but Olixar also includes a tempered glass screen protector. This will give you 360 degrees of protection while keeping a slim and lightweight profile.