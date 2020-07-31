The ‘Leading scorers for the 2019-20 NHL season’ quiz

The NBA restarted its season on Thursday, and this weekend, the NHL will do the same. Unlike the NBA, which is stationed in Orlando, the NHL has two bubble sites: Toronto and Edmonton. Like the NBA though, the NHL bubble has held up well to date. Let’s hope it can keep everyone safe for the next few months. For now, if you need a last-minute primer on the NHL restart, we’ve got you covered.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Let’s see how well you can remember the best players from this year. During the shortened 2019-20 NHL regular season, 25 players tallied 65 or more points. How many of the 25 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!