The ‘2019-20 NBA All-Stars’ quiz

For the first time in 141 days, we have NBA games on the docket that actually count. Sure, they’re all taking place in a bubble in the middle of Orlando, but at least the experiment is going well so far. And it’s good news that the NBA’s plan for dealing with COVID-19 is working, because the bubble concept may not be limited to just this season. That’s a conversation for another time though. For now, let’s just kick back and watch some hoops for the first time in over four months.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Let’s see how well you remember the best players from the current season. Including injury replacements, a total of 25 players were selected to the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. How many of the 25 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!