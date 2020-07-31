Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young Tease Big Wedding Plans 1 Week After Engagement

When it comes to love and romance, Tarek El Moussa always goes big.

Less than one week ago, the real estate investor completely surprised his girlfriend Heather Rae Young with an unforgettable proposal off of Catalina Island, Calif.

While the couple continues to enjoy their new relationship status, both parties admit that wedding planning is already on the mind.

“With the Coronavirus going on, it’s really important to us that we have a proper wedding so whenever we get back to normal, we will be getting married,” Tarek exclusively shared with E! News. “We’re expecting it to be less than a year.”

And while it’s far too early to finalize any plans, the couple is open to documenting their special day for the small screen.

“You know, I think we would be open to it,” Tarek, who stars on HGTV’s Flip or Flop and Flipping 101 shared. Heather added, “That’s something we need to sit down and really discuss if we really want all of the cameras around but I also think it’s special to have it documented. We can look back and have it forever just like the engagement.”