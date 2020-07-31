Tamar Braxton Released By We Tv, But Her New Show Will Still Air On The Network

As Tamar Braxton continues to recover from her apparent attempted suicide, it looks like some changes have been made when it comes to her relationship with We TV.

According to TMZ, the network announced they will grant Tamar’s wishes and release her from their network. However, her upcoming show, “Get Ya Life,” will still air on the network.

We Tv says, “Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade. As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network.”

We Tv continued to tell the site that they will air the show as they intended and they will not be making additional changes based on Tamar’s complaints. The show was originally scheduled to air on July 30th, but after Tamar’s suicide attempt, they announced that the show’s premiere has now been pushed back until September 10th.

As we previously reported, earlier this month, news broke that Tamar was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after she was reportedly found unresponsive. At the time, sources noted that Tamar had been in a dispute with We Tv, and earlier that week, while promoting her new show on VH1, she addressed how she and her family had not been properly paid.

On Thursday, Tamar broke her silence for the first time and said, “I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.”

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94