Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence: I Was Overworked & Underpaid!!

Tamar Braxton has posted on Instagram for the first time since her hospitalization.

“I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago,” she captioned the post which features a picture of her and her son, Logan.

Tamar appears to allude to WeTV being at least partly responsible for her mental breakdown.

“Over the past 11 years, there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid.

“I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair.”

She slammed the network’s portrayal of her.

“Who I was [began] to mean little to nothing because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporation’s gain and ratings, and that killed me.”

Tamar was hospitalized earlier this month for a suspected suicide attempt. She is yet to confirm that she tried to take her own life.

