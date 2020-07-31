Tamar Braxton Breaks Silence: I Was Overworked & Underpaid!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Tamar Braxton has posted on Instagram for the first time since her hospitalization.

“I have without fail, shared with you my brightest days, and I know that sharing with you what has been my darkest will be the light for any man or woman who is feeling the same defeat I felt just only a week ago,” she captioned the post which features a picture of her and her son, Logan.

