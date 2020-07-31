Home Entertainment Tahiry Throws Apples At Vado In New ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop...

Tahiry Throws Apples At Vado In New ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Episode!!

Earlier this week, Tahiry and Vado went viral after a clip was leaked of Vado choking Tahiry following a heated discussion.

The episode in question aired and showed the moments building up to the shocking encounter. In the episode, Tahiry is angry at Vado because she felt that he “zapped” her unnecessarily during a couple’s exercise.

