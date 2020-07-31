Super Netball Round 1 expert tips, Magpies, Swifts, Thunderbirds, Giants, Vixens, Fever

The Suncorp Super Netball season officially begins this weekend.

The Queensland derby will open the season, with the Firebirds and Lightning scheduled to clash at 1pm AEST on Saturday, while the Thunderbirds and Fever face off at 3pm AEST.

The Giants and the Swifts will meet on Sunday 1pm AEST at Queensland’s Nissan Arena, while the Vixens and Magpies face off at 5.30pm AEST.

EXPERT TIPS BELOW:

SHARNI LAYTON

LIGHTNING BY 5

FEVER BY 5

SWIFTS BY 8

COLLINGWOOD BY 3

ANNIE SARGEANT

LIGHTNING BY 6

FEVER BY 6

SWIFTS BY 4

VIXENS BY 10

CATH COX

LIGHTNING BY 18

FEVER BY 5

SWIFTS BY 10

VIXENS BY 3

SUE GAUDION

LIGHTNING BY 7

FEVER BY 5

GIANTS BY 3

VIXENS BY 8

LIZ ELLIS

LIGHTNING BY 12

THUNDERBIRDS BY 2

SWIFTS BY 3

VIXENS BY 6

BIANCA CHATFIELD

LIGHTNING BY 12

FEVER BY 3

SWIFTS BY 3

VIXENS BY 15

KIM GREEN

LIGHTNING BY 15

FEVER BY 8

GIANTS BY 2

VIXENS BY 6

LAURA GEITZ

FIREBIRDS BY 2

FEVER BY 4

SWIFTS BY 3

VIXENS BY 2