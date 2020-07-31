Super Netball Round 1 expert tips, Magpies, Swifts, Thunderbirds, Giants, Vixens, Fever

The Suncorp Super Netball season officially begins this weekend.
The Queensland derby will open the season, with the Firebirds and Lightning scheduled to clash at 1pm AEST on Saturday, while the Thunderbirds and Fever face off at 3pm AEST.
The Giants and the Swifts will meet on Sunday 1pm AEST at Queensland’s Nissan Arena, while the Vixens and Magpies face off at 5.30pm AEST.
EXPERT TIPS BELOW:
SHARNI LAYTON
LIGHTNING BY 5
FEVER BY 5
SWIFTS BY 8
COLLINGWOOD BY 3
Super Netball season heads to Queensland
ANNIE SARGEANT
LIGHTNING BY 6
FEVER BY 6
SWIFTS BY 4
VIXENS BY 10
CATH COX
LIGHTNING BY 18
FEVER BY 5
SWIFTS BY 10
VIXENS BY 3
SUE GAUDION
LIGHTNING BY 7
FEVER BY 5
GIANTS BY 3
VIXENS BY 8
Episode 9: Keeping Contact – The two-goal Super Shot
LIZ ELLIS
LIGHTNING BY 12
THUNDERBIRDS BY 2
SWIFTS BY 3
VIXENS BY 6
BIANCA CHATFIELD
LIGHTNING BY 12
FEVER BY 3
SWIFTS BY 3
VIXENS BY 15
Origin Energy Moments That Mattered with Liz Ellis
KIM GREEN
LIGHTNING BY 15
FEVER BY 8
GIANTS BY 2
VIXENS BY 6
LAURA GEITZ
FIREBIRDS BY 2
FEVER BY 4
SWIFTS BY 3
VIXENS BY 2