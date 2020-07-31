Spain sets temperature records as UK sees hottest day of 2020

The city of Palma, on Spain’s Mediterranean island of Mallorca, set a local record of 40.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.
The Spanish weather agency, Aemet, said tropical nights — when temperatures do not fall below 20 degrees Celsius — were also frequent in many parts of Spain in July.
“Climate change is increasing the frequency of heatwaves,” it said, adding that the annual number of days in heatwave conditions has doubled since the 1980s.
National weather agency the Met Office said a reading of 37.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Heathrow Airport west of London. That made Friday the hottest day of 2020 and the third-hottest on record.
The city council in Brighton, on England’s south coast, appealed for visitors to stay away, saying it was “concerned about the number of people in the city”.
“Large numbers make it impossible to maintain physical distancing,” the council said.
Forecasters say the blast of heat will end later in the day and there was a chance of violent thunderstorms across eastern England as cooler air moves in.