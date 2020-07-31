South superstar Allu Arjun announces his next film AA 21



Allu Arjun is a worldwide phenomenon. While down South he has devoteed and loyal fans, the Hindi watching audience too love him as several of his films are dubbed in Hindi and are satellite hits like Main Hoon Lucky The Racer which is the Hindi dubbed of his hit South film Race Gurram, for which he even won the Filmfare Best Actor Award. His fans have been waiting since morning as it was reported that he would have his next film announcement today.



Keeping up to his promise, Allu Arjun took to Twitter to announce his next film titled AA 21. He has shared a poster of the film where we see two men looking across the ocean and the gritty poster leaves audiences curious. He has tweeted saying, “Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu. Been looking forward for this for quiet a while. My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture. Sandy, Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys.”

As soon as he posted the news netizens have gone crazy about it and people have been sharing the first look and sending their best wishes for the superstar. Take a look at the poster.



Allu Arjun’s upcoming film is a Telugu film titled Pushpa. The first look has surprised his fans as he is seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the poster. The film will release soon after the lockdown but the rugged look of the actor has left the audiences surprised and amazed. Earlier this year he delivered another blockbuster titled Ala Vaikunthapuramloo which saw him with Pooja Hegde and the song Botta Booma made the nation dance to his steps. The movie is all set for a Hindi remake with Kartik Aaryan in lead.