Solar Alliance to Issue Options

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’) or (the ‘Company’)(TSX-V: SOLR) announces the Board of Directors has granted stock incentive options of a total of 2,000,000 common shares to certain Directors and Officers, exercisable for up to five years at a price of C$0.05 per share. The options granted will be subject applicable regulatory hold periods.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ( www.solaralliance.com )

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in California, Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed wind and solar projects with a combined capital cost exceeding $1 billion that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers’ vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

