Snoop Dogg: Master P Talked Me Out Of ‘F*ck Death Row’ Album!!

Snoop Dogg revealed that he was once gearing up to release an album titled, F*ck Death Row — before Master P talked him out of it.

Snoop says during a studio session, Master P asked him about his rates for work. He told Master P $1,500.

“I come back the next day, Master P wrote me a check for $35,000,” he said. “So I’m like, oh, I like this n*gga’s style. He called me to his office, he said ‘What you working on?’ I said, ‘I got this album called F*ck Death Row. This muthaf*cka hard.'”

The No Limit boss told him he wouldn’t live to release the album if he did.

“Do you realize that that saved my life?” Snoop told Charlamagne Tha God.

“Master P saved my life. I was gonna put an album out called F*ck Death Row and Mack 10 was gonna give me a million dollars to put it out. I would go up there [to the office] to see Mack 10 and when I would go up there, I would have to pass by Master P’s No Limit sh*t. I passed by one day and Mystikal was in there.”