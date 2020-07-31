Snoop Dogg: Master P Talked Me Out Of ‘F*ck Death Row’ Album!!

Snoop Dogg revealed that he was once gearing up to release an album titled, F*ck Death Row — before Master P talked him out of it.

Snoop says during a studio session, Master P asked him about his rates for work. He told Master P $1,500.

“I come back the next day, Master P wrote me a check for $35,000,” he said. “So I’m like, oh, I like this n*gga’s style. He called me to his office, he said ‘What you working on?’ I said, ‘I got this album called F*ck Death Row. This muthaf*cka hard.'”

