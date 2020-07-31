SmartCentres Announces Time Change for 2020 Second Quarter Conference Call

TORONTO, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (“SmartCentres”) (TSX: SRU.UN) announced today that it will hold the conference call related to the release of its 2020 second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. (ET), rather than the previously announced 2:00 p.m. (ET).

Investors are invited to access the call by dialing 1-855-353-9183 and then keying in the participant access code 93397#. You will be required to identify yourself and the organization on whose behalf you are participating.

A recording of this call will be made available Thursday, August 6, 2020 beginning at 8:30 p.m. (ET) through to 8:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, August 13, 2020. To access the recording, please call 1-855-201-2300, enter the Conference Reference Number 1252074# and then key in the participant access code 93397#.

Recordings of SmartCentres’ current and previous conference calls can be found at www.smartcentres.com//conference-calls/.

