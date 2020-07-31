Sit back and keep playing with GTRacing’s ergonomic gaming chair on sale for $137

Charge faster than ever with these fast chargers for the Fire HD 8 (2020)



Amazon finally smartened up and brought both USB-C and fast charging capabilities to the new Fire HD 8 (2020). As the rest of the world has largely moved away from microUSB, this is a long overdue change, but a welcome one nonetheless. Now that you’ll get fast charging on your Fire HD 8 (2020), you’ll need a great fast charger and these are our favorites.