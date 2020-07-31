Shahid Kapoor Wishes Happy Birthday to Kiara Advani in Kabir Singh Style



While 2020 is surely a dull phase at the movies due to the lockdown and the pandemic, one cannot forget last year when Shahid Kapoor had taken the box-office by storm with his portrayal of Kabir Singh. The film which had earned moolah and got everyone crazy about it, revolved around Kabir Singh and his love for Preeti played by Kiara Advani.

Today as Kiara Advani celebrates her birthday, Shahid Kapoor took to his Instagram story and wished her in the most hilarious way possible. Not only he went all Kabir Singh on her, but his wish for Kiara Advani left all of us in splits. Sharing a still from the film he said, ‘Happy birthday preetiiiiii aka @kiaraaliaadvani. Kabir’s wishes for you ke tujhe kabhi koi touch na Kare.’ Now that’s really a funny and reel wish for Kiara from his co-star. In the film Shahid Kapoor’s character Kabir Singh made sure no one touched his ladylove Preeti (Kiara) and if even anyone did, they invited the man’s wrath.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Good Newwz and Guilty. The actress has big projects in her kitty. Her next film Laxxmi Bomb with Akshay Kumar will hit the digital platform soon. She also Indoo Ki Jawaani, Shershah with Sidharth Malhotra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan.