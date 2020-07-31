Selena Gomez Back on Instagram to Tease ‘Exciting’ Projects

The ‘Lose You to Love Me’ singer promises to be more active on social media as she returns online with an ‘exciting’ announcement after keeping a low profile in the past few days.
Selena Gomez teased an “exciting” new project as she returned to Instagram on Wednesday (29Jul20).
The 28-year-old singer had been noticeably quiet on the social networking site, but in a video update shared with fans, she promised to “be a little bit more involved” online.
“Hey! I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven’t been posting that much,” the “Rare” star said. “I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there’s so many exciting things coming up that I can’t wait to share with all of you.”
“I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on (the Covid-19 pandemic), it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just… joyful or celebratory, it was really hard for me.”
While Selena didn’t let slip any further details about what she’s working on, she added, “I’ve taken the time to learn, truly learn about what’s going on and I continue to make that my priority. But, just letting you know that I’m going to be a little bit more involved and I’m just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing.”
“Thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon,” the star concluded her post.