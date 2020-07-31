SECN to air classic football and basketball games

ESPN PR

Photo: SEC Network

Next week, SEC Network shifts its focus to fall with a college football programming stunt featuring classic SEC showdowns starting at 10 a.m. ET each weekday. In addition, back-to-back episodes of Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football will air Monday – Thursday immediately following the highlighted football matchup.

Over the weekend, SECN is also spotlighting old school SEC football and basketball throwbacks with a marathon of SEC Rewind starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 8 and running through midnight on Sunday.

Additional programming highlights include:

• Monday – Friday, 3 – 7 p.m. (daily re-airs at 10 p.m.): The Paul Finebaum Show shares compelling opinions on the college sports landscape as Finebaum interacts with passionate callers

• Saturday, 7 – 10 a.m.: Capitalizing on the popular ESPN Radio show by the same name, Marty & McGee meet at the crossroads of southern culture and college sports

SEC Network Innovates with Social and Digital Engagement

SEC Network launched #HomeSchoolSpirit in May, a new initiative as part of its “We Love It Here” brand campaign. SEC fans are encouraged to post photos and videos on social media with the hashtag #HomeSchoolSpirit to display how they keep their SEC fandom going while staying at home.

SEC Network continues to produce social and digital programming for SEC fans looking for current conversation surrounding the world of sports, including SEC Update, which brings SEC Network followers and fans the news of the day. Daily content is premiering on SEC Network’s Twitter and Facebook accounts, as well as SECNetwork.com.

Additional SEC Network programming updates will be forthcoming. Please continue to check @ESPNPR and ESPN Press Room for more information.

Click here to view the SEC Network Programming schedule from August 3-9.