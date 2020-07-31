SEC moves to 10-game, conference-only football schedule

The SEC has followed the Big Ten and Pac-12 by scheduling a conference-only season for a college football campaign held amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated, the league will begin a 10-game slate that kicks off on Sept. 26. Winners of the two divisions will meet for the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 19.

Some speculated that the ACC scheduling a “10 plus one” 11-game schedule that includes the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as a temporary member of that conference could lead to the SEC changing course regarding a league-only calendar. It appears that isn’t the case.

Instead, the SEC is canceling all nonconference games.

The NCAA is allowing major college programs to begin seasons as early as Aug. 29, but any such games won’t include the SEC under the league’s protocols. Schedules for the Big Ten and Pac-12 could be revealed within the next 24-48 hours.

The NCAA isn’t planning to announce a final decision on football and other fall sports before August.