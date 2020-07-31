Rihanna’s Skincare Products Quickly Sell Out After Launch

Instagram

The new Fenty Skin line becomes an instant hit among fans and immediately sells out after it was released by the Grammy-winning singer on Friday, July 31.

Rihanna‘s launched her Fenty Skin range with three brand new products this week (ends02Aug20), with the collection selling out almost immediately upon its release.

Earlier this month, the 32-year-old “Work” hitmaker revealed that her new skincare line was set to launch on 31 July, and fans couldn’t wait to get their hands on the new products.

The range launched with a 2-in-1 cleanser/makeup remover, a 2-in-1 toner/serum, and a 2-in-1 moisturiser/sunscreen, and when WENN went to press several of the products had already sold out.

The starter kit, which features all three products at a big discount, is also sold out.

“Fenty Skin is everything I wish I had back then,” Rihanna said in a statement. “I wanted it to feel approachable, easy, and to take the pressure off choosing a routine, so I created one for everyone.”

Despite the limited offering, Rihanna filed paperwork with U.S. Patent and Trademark Office representatives for Fenty Skin last year suggesting an extensive range, listing “medicated and non-medicated skincare, soap, body care and personal care products (excluding colour cosmetics, perfume and other fragrance-only products), and related accessories such as kits, tools and applicators,” among the items she planned on selling.