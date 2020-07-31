Rihanna Reveals She Felt Like A “Clown” In Her Iconic 2015 Met Gala Dress

TSR Fashion: To the rest of the world Rihanna can do absolutely no wrong, especially when it comes to her dope sense of style, and when she stepped out at the Met Gala in 2015, it was no different!

Rih definitely had heads turning when she pulled up to the gala in one of the most iconic looks the event has ever seen, but she says despite the positive reaction, she felt like a “clown” in the complicated gown.

In an interview with Access Hollywood, Rihanna says the dress gave her so many issues, and she was even afraid to get out of the car because she felt she was doing entirely too much.

“I remember being scared to get out of that car because I felt like, ‘I’m doing too much,’” she said. “I was driving past the red carpet and I was just seeing gowns, and I was like, ‘Oh my god, I’m a clown. People are going to laugh at me. This is like, too much’.

Despite circling the block three times before working up the courage to step on to the carpet, Rih says that she doesn’t regret the look or the experience.

If y’all recall, Rihanna was wearing a show-stopping yellow dress by Chinese designer Gun Pei, which featured an extremely long train with a fur trim. The theme of the gala was “China: Through The Looking Glass, and Rih was without a doubt crowned best dressed.

Rih also spoke with the publication about the roll out of a new part of her brand, Fenty Skin, which the girlies have been going crazy for!

Check out some of the interview here:

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or https://my.community.com/theshaderoom