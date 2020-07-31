RHOP’s Ashley Darby Reveals How Her Marriage Is Today After Hitting a “Major Speed Bump”

Despite hitting a “speed bump,” Ashley says it’s been amazing to see what a great father Michael has been to their baby boy Dean, who just turned 1 earlier this month.

“Talk about melting my heart,” she gushed. “I didn’t really know what to expect because you know, I don’t know my own dad, so I didn’t really know what to expect in watching a man interact with his child first-hand and it has been the most rewarding [experience] to see how involved he is with the help, how happy he is being with Dean. I’m not the favorite parent, contrary to what I thought would be the case. Michael is A1 in Dean’s book.”

The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on Bravo!

