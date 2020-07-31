‘RHONY’s Sonja Morgan Creates OnlyFans Account

Real Housewives of New York star Sonja Morgan has officially joining OnlyFans — and the first week for fans is free.

“For one week I’m offering free membership to my exclusive content on Only Fans 👇🏼” she wrote along with the link to her new account.

But the account may not be filled with saucy content like some others on the site.

The caption for her first post reads:

“Welcome to my Only Fans site where my members are the first to see and hear what’s going on with me and those around me. This first picture was posted on my Instagram, however, the second is for you exclusively,” she wrote.

“What am I doing here without Dorinda? My house is rented for a month and Dorinda graciously lent me her place. Who does that? Oh right. Me! With Tinsley and Lu . But honestly, I was tearful when she offered me because few people would give you the keys to their castle. Believe me.”

Following her divorce, Morgan has had a few financial struggles which she has been open about on the show.