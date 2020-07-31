‘RHONYC’ Star Harry Dubin Sparks Dating Rumors With Tiger Woods’ Ex-Mistress

Instagram

Prior to the dating rumors, the Bravo personality has been in relationships with a number of ‘RHONYC’ cast members including his ex-wife Aviva Drescher and Sonja Morgan.

Has Harry Dubin found a new love after his failed marriage to Aviva Drescher? “The Real Housewives of New York City” star has sparked rumors that he might be romancing Rachel Uchitel after people spotted them together several times.

Page Six reported that Harry and Rachel were seen hanging out in Palm Beach, Florida in addition to the Breakers and Italian joint cafe Cafe Via Flora. While Harry has yet to respond to the rumors, Rachel has insisted that they are nothing more than friends. “Harry and I have been super close friends for years. He is like family to me,” so the hostess told the gossip site.

Harry has quite the dating history with several “RHONY” stars. In addition to marrying Aviva, he was dating Sonja Morgan on-and-off and was briefly involved with Luann de Lesseps and Kelly Bensimon. Not stopping there, the man also kissed Ramona Singer. Even though all of the relationships ended in a breakup, Harry claimed in an episode of “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” that he’s “friends with everybody now.”

Meanwhile, Rachel is infamously known as Tiger Woods‘ former mistress. More than five years ago, she made headlines after her steamy text messages to the professional golfer were made public. Speaking of the aftermath of the affair to Daily Mail, Rachel said, “People have called me all sorts of names, but they don’t know me. I am not the same as the other girls and I never ever imagined in my wildest dreams that I would be caught up in a scandal like this.”

“If things had been different and 9/11 had never happened, my life would have taken a different course. I’d be fat and happy, living in a big house in Long Island with a load of kids,” Rachel continued. “I’m only telling my story now so that people can discover what sort of girl I am and learn the truth about me. If they still choose to hate me, then so be it. But I never set out to hurt anyone.”