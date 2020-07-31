Report: Cardinals player tests positive for COVID-19, game vs. Brewers postponed

Major League Baseball certainly is in a sticky situation.
According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, Friday night’s game between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus. Heyman adds that the Cardinals reportedly are the team with the positive test.
The postponement comes out of an abundance of caution following the Miami Marlins coronavirus outbreak that has seen 19 members of the organization test positive for the coronavirus.
Miami’s season has been delayed through the weekend as MLB tries to determine the best approach moving forward.
There’s been no word on which Cardinals player tested positive for the coronavirus, and more than one player could be infected.
According to the New York Post’s Joel Sherman, the Cardinals are self-isolating at their hotel.
Friday was supposed to be Milwaukee’s home opener.
