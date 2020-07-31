Rapper’s Wife Accused of Dismembering Him in 2-Year-Old Son’s Presence

Andy Cartwright was found dead after his wife Marina Kukha allegedly killed him and chopped his body in front of their son while they’re at home in St. Petersburg, Russia.

A rapper’s wife has done the unthinkable. Andy Cartwright suffered a tragic death after his wife Marina Kukha allegedly killed him and dismembered his body while their 2-year-old son watched at their home in St. Petersburg, Russia.

According to the Mirror, Marina told investigators that she didn’t want his fans to know the rapper had died of a drug overdose which described as such an “inglorious” death. She admitted to officers that she used a knife, hammer, hacksaw, plastic bowl and chopping board to dismember his body over four days.

The 36-year-old wife stored Andy’s body parts in black plastic bags and her fridge. She reportedly also cleaned his internal organs in a washing machine and “perfectly” sawed his limbs before sprinkling them with salt. She later cleaned their apartment, which is located on main street Nevsky Prospect.

Although Andy’s friends said he had struggled with alcohol, they denied that he abused drugs. But his widow claimed on social media that he had become addicted to hard drugs during the coronavirus pandemic. Russian newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda reported no drugs were discovered on the rapper’s body, but Marina insisted she found a syringe next to him. The police also didn’t find drugs in the couple’s apartment.

Russian police have opened a murder probe into the death of the star. His widow has been detained and is expected to undergo a polygraph test. If toxicology reports don’t corroborate her story, Marina will likely be charged with murder. If Andy indeed dies of drug overdose, she could be charged for the “abuse of a dead body.”

There’s also report that Marina’s mother was involved in the alleged murder, but her lawyer Irina Skurtu denied it. Detectives have ordered that Andy’s mother-in-law doesn’t leave the city while the investigation is taking place.

Andy, whose real name was Alexander Yushko, was born in the Ukrainian city of Nizhyn in 1990. He is well-known in the VERSUS Battle circuit.