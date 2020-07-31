Raat Akeli Hai Movie Review

Renuka Vyavahare, July 31, 2020, 4:00 PM IST



critic’s rating:







3.0/5



STORY: The murder of an influential landlord on his wedding night, under mysterious circumstances, takes a cop on a dangerous mission to unravel the truth.

REVIEW: Set in UP, Nawazuddin Siddqui plays Jatil Yadav, an unmarried cop, who is summoned to investigate the murder of a family patriarch. The victim belongs to an illustrious dysfunctional family and every member living in his sprawling haveli is now a suspect. While every person has a reason to kill, it is up to Jatil to discover, whose motive was strong enough to perpetrate the crime. On personal front, his mother (a terrific Ila Arun at her best as always) is busy bride hunting for her son, who is often rejected by younger girls for his colour or age. Embarrassed by his lack of choices, being rejected in the marriage market and his mother’s attempts at landing him a wife at random weddings, he buries himself in work. As fate would have it, work leads him to love. He finds himself drawn to a reclusive Radha (Radhika Apte), the bride of the elderly rich man, who was killed. Can his attraction for her, falter his judgement as a cop?Can he see through the web of lies and uncover the truth?

Raat Akeli Hai is an unpredictable whodunit, where ‘who did it’, is more interesting than the ‘how and why’. After Mukesh Chhabra who made his directorial debut with Dil Bechara, noted casting director Honey Trehan too has donned the director’s hat for the first time in this Agatha Christie styled investigative drama. Trehan’s casting credits include Maqbool, Omkara, Fukrey, Dedh Ishqiya, Raees to name a few. He has also been an assistant director on movies by Vishal Bhardwaj and Abhishek Chaubey. The influence of these filmmakers on his directorial style is evident. His film stays sincere to the subject and genre. However, what he lacks as a first time director is to infuse the grittiness that Chaubey or Bhardwaj bring to the table. An element of fear, urgency, nervous energy and tension are mandatory in crime mysteries. At 2 hours and 29 minutes, the film devoid of the thrill factor, feels long-winded and exhausting.

The screenplay by Smita Singh (Sacred Games), feels like an ode to Agatha Christie and a tamer version of the spectacularly crafted Knives Out (2019). Nawaz is a police officer here, who displays the deduction skills of a detective while battling the corrupt system and his unknown powerful nemesis. While the story scores well on the unpredictability factor, the love track feels like an unnecessary distraction.

Armed with a slow burn gradual buildup, nowhere does the film digresses from the topic at hand. However, the climax feels relatively sudden and convenient. Characters involved don’t have enough substance for you to feel invested in them or their hidden motives. A better character sketch, tightly woven screenplay would have made this film far more engaging. Your desire to know the truth forms the crux of crime mysteries.Here, you want to nab the culprit but the chain of events that comprise the investigation don’t keep you on the edge of your seat.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back in form after a forgettable Ghoomketu. As a man tackling personal and professional upheavals and displaying conflicting ideals, Nawaz is in top form. Radhika Apte is equally compelling as a mysterious Radha. Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shweta Tripathi, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Nishant Dahiya play their parts well. Aditya Srivastava feels a bit out of place though.

Raat Akeli Hai is a sincere attempt but it isn’t engaging enough for you to feel the joy of solving a murderous puzzle or detective riddles.