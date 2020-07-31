President Trump says he will ban TikTok in the US through executive action as soon as Saturday (CNBC)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1

Sources: Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok  —  The talks come as TikTok’s ownership by a Chinese company is under scrutiny by the White House and lawmakers.  —  SAN FRANCISCO — Microsoft is in talks to acquire TikTok, the Chinese-owned video app, according to a person with knowledge …

