Pregnant Side Chick Crashes Wedding; Fights The Bride’s Daughter!! (Video)

A wedding between a Georgia man and woman was interrupted by another woman claiming to be the groom’s pregnant side chick. And MTO News can confirm that video of the alleged side chick crashing the wedding, has gone viral.

The wedding was being held outside of Atlanta, according to social media reports.

The groom kept his cool, and ignored the loud side chick. He was cool under pressure, and didn’t even turn around and acknowledge her.

Here’s the video:

The video starts off showing bridegroom who was just moments away from exchanging vows with his beloved. And he didn’t even turn around an alleged scorned side chick claiming to be the mother of his child crashed his wedding.

‘Anthony! You’re acting like you don’t know me…I got your baby here!’ the side chick can heard saying as shocked wedding guests look on.

But Anthony didn’t flinch. And the wedding officiator kept his composure also, as he continued on with the ceremony.

‘Anthony, I know you hear me!’ the woman yells.

But one member of the wedding party, couldn’t ignore the scorned side chick – the bride’s daughter.

With a bouquet of flowers in her hand, she is seen charging at the side chick, yelling: ‘You better get out of my momma’s wedding!’

‘What is wrong with you?!’ the daughter said. ‘What is wrong with you?!’

The 33-second clip cuts out before viewers can see what happened next.

MTO News will be providing an update, once we receive it.