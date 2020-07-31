Pregnant Side Chick Crashes Wedding; Fights The Bride’s Daughter!! (Video)

A wedding between a Georgia man and woman was interrupted by another woman claiming to be the groom’s pregnant side chick. And MTO News can confirm that video of the alleged side chick crashing the wedding, has gone viral.

The wedding was being held outside of Atlanta, according to social media reports.

The groom kept his cool, and ignored the loud side chick. He was cool under pressure, and didn’t even turn around and acknowledge her.

