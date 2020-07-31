Post Malone Insists to Have Seen Multiple UFOs Over the Years

Instagram

Though admitting his memory of past sighting is ‘medium’ at best, the ‘Circles’ hitmaker details his encounters with other forms of life during a lengthy chat on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ podcast.

–

Rapper Post Malone is a firm believer in aliens after experiencing what he’s convinced were multiple UFO sightings over the years.

The “Wow.” hitmaker detailed his encounters with other forms of life during a lengthy chat on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, insisting he’s witnessed alien spaceships in the skies with his own eyes.

“I’ve seen one. I was probably 16,” he recalled. “I was in upstate New York and it (UFO) would just stay there.”

“Let me precursor this: My aunt and uncle were very strict, and we had to go to bed at very strict – probably 10pm. I was looking out the window with my cousin and it’s just a light that just stays there and then just f**kin’ goes off… You can’t explain it.”





Malone, who is known for his love of beer, admits his memory of the teenage sighting is “medium” at best, but he claims it was just one of many sightings throughout his lifetime.

“I used to live in Tarzana (California)… It looked kind of like – it sounds corny – but like a classic, like, forcefield…,” the 25-year-old shared of one particular UFO. “In Tarzana, looking down at the f**kin’ city. And I’m like, ‘How did no one else see this?’ But I was there with like four other f**kin’ people, and they saw it too.”