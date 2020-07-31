Phaedra Parks and Medina Islam’s Romance Questioned by Other Couples

Instagram

Phaedra Parks and her boyfriend Medina Islam are among the couples participating in the newest season of “Marriage Bootcamp: Hiphop Edition“. However, the other cast members and fans seemingly think that the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and the actor may be faking their relationship for storyline.

In a latest episode of the TV show, the two were asked to imitate each other until Dr. Ish noted that he hadn’t seen them kissing ever since they arrived at the house. Medina then walked to Phaedra and kissed her on her cheeks. However, the cast didn’t seem to find a chemistry between the pair.

“It seems like their first kiss, like we’ve never been here before,” one of the cast members said. Fans echoed the sentiment on Twitter with a user tweeting, “There’s no chemistry. It’s a business arrangement.”

“Phaedra & Medina ain’t got the chemistry for me. I’m not buying this relationship or storyline,” someone else added. “Phaedra and Medina are friends. It’s clear she’s there for TV,” another fan chimed in.

The couple raised people’s eyebrows when Phaedra claimed that she and Medina never had sex. Medina said in a previously-released preview for the TV show, “No sex. None. Blue balls.” Someone off screen, meanwhile, could be heard responding, “Damn.”

Of joining “Marriage Bootcamp”, Medina said, “I’m excited to come to ‘Marriage Bootcamp’ because distance and communication are things that we want to master. My biggest problem is intimacy, not just sex… intimacy, affection, attentiveness.”

As for Phaedra, she admitted to being nervous about having to live with strangers for the show. “I’m never really afraid of anything. However, I’ve never been in a house with other people and not knowing who’s going to be at the house is probably going to be the most comfortable part,” she shared.