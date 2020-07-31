Patriots re-sign quarterback Brian Lewerke

The Patriots have re-signed rookie quarterback Brian Lewerke, a league source confirmed Thursday.

An undrafted free agent out of Michigan State, Lewerke was originally signed in April but was cut Sunday as the Patriots whittled their roster to the mandated 80 players.

Roster spots began to open when six Patriots opted out of the season because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, making room for the re-signings of wide receiver Will Hastings and now Lewerke.

The 23-year-old Lewerke was a three-year starter for the Spartans and finished as the school’s career leader in total offense with 9,548 yards, including 8,293 passing yards. He also holds Michigan State records for starts (38) and wins (22).

Lewerke joins a crowded QB room that includes Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham, and fellow Michigan State alum Brian Hoyer.